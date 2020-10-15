Aditya Narayan says Rs 18,000 left in bank account, plans to sell bike to make ends meet

Singer Aditya Narayan talked at length about his financial woes due to the nationwide lockdown. He said that he has only Rs 18,000 left in his account as he has been out of job for a year.

Talking about how he may have to sell his bike to make ends meet if the lockdown lasts longer, Narayan said, "At the end of the day, you have to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

The TV show host, who is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend and Shaapit film co-star Shweta Agarwal, stated in an interview to Bollywood Bubble that he never planned that he would be out of job for a year.

Opening up about how his finances and normal life was thrown out of gear due to lockdown, he said, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I've literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in mutual funds, I had to withdraw all of that to survive. Because nobody had planned that I wouldn't be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you're like some billionaire. So, there is no choice. Like I've Rs 18,000 left in my account."

He added, "So if I don't start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It's really tough."

