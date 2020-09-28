'Balika Vadhu' director turns vegetable seller as COVID shuts down entertainment industry

Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to its knees, with production currently being put on hold across the board. An example of the pains of the industry is Ram Vriksha Gaur, who is has turned to selling vegetables in Azamgarh to make ends meet.

Gaur has worked as the assistant director of the second unit of popular TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. He had come to Azamgarh for research related to a film, but lockdown was announced while he was in the city, reports said.

Work on the film was stopped and the producer said that it would take one year or more to get back on track, Gaur told IANS. "I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets," he said.

Sharing his journey in the entertainment industry, Gaur told the news agency that he went to Mumbai back in 2002 with the help of his friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. He said he initially worked in the light department and then in production department of TV serials. He then became an assistant director in many serials, later moving on to become the episode director and unit director of 'Balika Vadhu'. Gaur has worked as assitant director on films featuring renowned actors like Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda and Sunil Shetty, among others.

Before lockdown was imposed across the nation, Gaur was set to start work on a Bhojpuri and then a Hindi film. With the restrictions gradually being lifted, Gaur exuded confidence that he will successfully return to his older life.

"I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can," he told the news agency.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana: Long road from Roadies contestant to Time's 100 Most Influential

ALSO READ: India's biggest film city will come up in Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath

ALSO READ: Multiplexes rue Rs 9,000 cr loss in 6 months; urge govt to reopen cinema halls