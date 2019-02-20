Akash-Shloka wedding: Ambanis kick-off celebrations; Falguni Pathak performs at Antilia

With Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding just around the corner, the Ambanis kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations with a dandiya night at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The couple is set to tie the knot on March 9. Just like before Isha Ambani's wedding, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is also likely to see a series of pre-wedding events, the first of which took place last evening.

Garba singer Falguni Pathak performed at the event. Singer Tushar Trivedi was also part of the performances. Pictures from the event have been making the rounds over social media.

The matriarch of the family, Kokilaben Ambani was also present during the event as was Tina Ambani.

A few days earlier, Mukesh, Nita and Anant Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer the first wedding invitation card to Lord Ganesha. Mukesh and Nita Ambani then visited DMK President MK Stalin at his residence to invite him for the wedding.

Akash Ambani is set to throw a bachelor's party in St Moritz in Switzerland from February 23 to 25. Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar are expected to attend the three-day-long party along with 500 other guests.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani will tie the knot at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. The Mangal Baaraat will assemble at the Trident at 3:30pm on Saturday, from where they will proceed to the venue. The wedding is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm. The wedding reception is scheduled for March 11 at the same venue.

Also read: Akash-Shloka wedding: Mukesh, Nita, Anant Ambani visit Siddhivinayak temple to offer wedding card

Also read: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's wedding card has a long message from Mukesh Ambani! Read it here