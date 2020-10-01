Anurag Kashyap questioned by Mumbai Police in sexual assault case

Gulaal and Dev D director Anurag Kashyap was questioned by the Versova Police today. Kashyap was summoned on Wednesday in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by an actress.

The director's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, accompanied him when he arrived at the Versova police station, Mumbai. Last week, an actress had accused the film director of sexual assault. The filmmaker quashed those allegations as baseless and said he would file a defamation case against her.

Kashyap's lawyer had also released a statement on his behalf which he had shared on Twitter. The lawyer dismissed these allegations as 'baseless' and the statement added that a movement as imperative as me too has been co-opted for vested interests and "seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse."

The actress had registered an FIR against Kashyap under sections of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging a woman's modesty. She, along with the Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Atahwale, met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday, seeking action against the director. Both of them also met the Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Vishwas Nangre Patil, seeking protection for the actor.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has received the support of several B-town celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, director Hansal Mehta, late Irrfan Khan's son Babil. His former spouses, Kalki Koechlin and Arti Bajaj have also come out in his support.

