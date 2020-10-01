Why Gulshan Grover's visa to Morocco was rejected because of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, in a recent episode of a dance reality show "India's Best Dancer", shared an anecdote of the time he was denied visa by Moroccan officials because of Shah Rukh Khan.

Grover said the official refused to give him a visa because he beat up Shah Rukh in films. Grover, who has played the role of villain in Shah Rukh's Yes Boss and Duplicate, was amazed by the superstar's fan base all around the world.

Elaborating the incident, Grover said during a layover in Morocco, he requested a single-day visa from the officials. Interestingly, the official was one of the ardent fans of Khan. Therefore, the official rejected Grover's visa and citing this as a reason: "Because you beat Shah Rukh Khan".

In response, Grover clarified, "Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don't beat him in real life or he doesn't beat me in real life. It's just in the movies".

Grover was talking about people of Morocco and their love for Hindi films as one of the judges of the reality show was-Nora Fatehi, who comes from a Moroccan Canadian family.

Gulshan Grover was last seen in Sadak 2. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial had Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur playing main roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

