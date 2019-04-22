Avengers Endgame Ticket Offers: Book tickets on Paytm, BookMyShow; check offers

The Avengers: Endgame tickets are now available in India, slightly ahead of its release date. People can book their tickets for the much-awaited marvel movie on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm. The official websites of cinema chains including PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas, among others, can also be used to book tickets. Endgame tickets are available in most of the cities across India. This is in line with Disney India's five-day pre-booking schedule as was the case with Infinity war and Captain Marvel, an approach it follows for its biggest marvel releases.

Here's all you need to know about Avengers: Endgame ticket price and availability

The tickets for the follow-up to Infinity War are available across India including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Chandigarh, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vizag, Patna, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Nashik, Rajkot, Meerut, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Amritsar, and Udaipur among others. Currently, tickets are not live in a few cities including Agra and Jabalpur.

The prices for Endgame, however, vary from Rs 150 to Rs 1,000 depending on your preferences for screen, time, place etc.

Avengers: Endgame ticket offers:

There are certain offers on tickets that people can avail to enjoy the marvel movie at reasonable prices. Reportedly, Paytm is running two separate offers wherein there is a 'first day first show' contest where the participants can win two free tickets for the opening show on April 26, 2019 (Friday). However, the contest is limited to just 5 cities which include Cinepolis IMAX Forum Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, SPI Palazzo The Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani in Chennai, PVR Logix City Centre IMAX in Noida, Delhi NCR, Paytm IMAX INOX R-City Ghatkopar (W) in Mumbai, and Cinepolis IMAX Westend Mall in Pune.

The second Paytm offer, however, is similar to the 'Marvel Movie Pass' it had earlier under which you can enjoy a variety of cashback offers upon purchase of an 'Avengers: Endgame Pass'. People can avail a cashback of Rs 100 for Rs 9, For Rs 49, a cashback of Rs 25% upto Rs 300 can be availed and for Rs 99, you can get 100% cashbak upto Rs 250. However, with all the three passes, you need to buy a minimum of 2 tickets. The 'Avengers: Endgame Pass' will be valid till June 30, 2019.

