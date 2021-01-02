Business Today
Loading...

Kangana Ranaut hosts New Year brunch for team Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades

This house party also featured Bollwyood actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades among other cast and crew members

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 2, 2021 | Updated 11:47 IST
Kangana Ranaut hosts New Year brunch for team Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades
Kangana Ranaut hosted a special New Year brunch for the cast and crew of her upcoming project 'Dhaakad'

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted 2021 in style. She hosted a special New Year brunch for the cast and crew of her upcoming project 'Dhaakad'. Ranaut shared videos of her decorating her house. She tweeted, "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. PS looking at you 2021, be good."


This house party also featured Bollwyood actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades among other cast and crew members. She shared a couple of photos from the party with the caption, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief... our director Razy Ghai. He is India's top advert film maker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing."

Ranaut had also shared a video from the party on her social media. She tweeted, "It was a wonderful day. Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today."

Kangana is currently in her hometown, Manali after winding up the shoot of Thalaivi, which charts the interesting life journey of Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa. Meanwhile, she has begun working on her upcoming film Dhaakad. She shared snaps of makeup artists taking measurements of her face for prosthetics.

Also read: 'Grave violation': Mumbai court to Kangana Ranaut for merging three flats

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Kangana Ranaut | Kangana Ranaut film Dhaakad | Arjun Rampal | Gabriella Demetriades
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close