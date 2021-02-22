Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy; celebs extend best wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. Saif Ali Khan issued a statement a few hours after the birth of their baby son. The statement read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Celebrities like Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and many others congratulated the couple.

Kareena Kapoor's sister and actress Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an old picture and wrote, "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again!! And I'm a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove"





Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor shared photos of a family get together and congratulated the couple on the new addition in their respective Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur and wrote, "Congratulations bebo and said and my little Timtim.. can't wait to meet your baby brother."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan â Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one.



My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan@SaifOnline

With lots of love â¤ï¸ð â Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) February 21, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child Taimur on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan married the actress in October 2012 after a 5-year long courtship. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh with whom he has daughter actor Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).

