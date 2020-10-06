Mirzapur 2 trailer out on Amazon Prime Video; memes flood Twitter

Amazon Prime Video has released trailer of Mirzapur Season 2. The two and a half minute long trailer starts with the voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi saying, "Jo aayega, wo jayegi bhi. Bas, marzi hamari hogi." Soon after this voiceover, the trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of a war between the Tripathis- Kaaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son and heir Munna (Divyendu Sharma), his rival's son Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma) and their once-henchman Guddu (Ali Fazal).





While Munna will be seen hatching plans to dethrone Kaleen Bhaiya and eventually take over Mirzapur, Guddu is also ready to take revenge for his brother and fiance's death. It will be interesting to see Golu shed her good girl image and join the power rush. Besides Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Anjum Sharma and Ali Fazal, this series also features actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Amit Sial, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and many more in significant roles.

The much anticipated trailer saw a great deal of excitement from the fans. Here's a glimpse of how fans reacted to the trailer of Mirzapur 2:

Condition of like button on Mirzapur trailer launch

Memers be like

Pankaj Tripathi's voiceover took the show

You go, Amazon Prime!

#Mirzapur2 trailer out Today at 1:00 PM.



Le me to Amazon prime. pic.twitter.com/ojqcUG8t3H â Nitu Rajðð®ð³ (@NituRajMahato1) October 6, 2020

Mirzapur is great, end of story

Mirzapur is baap of Indian web shows, none of that sacred games nonsense#Mirzapur2 â ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ ï¸ï¸ (@firkey_) October 6, 2020

Mirzapur season 2 will release on October 23 in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, this series is made under the banner of Excel Media and Entertainment.