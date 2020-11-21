NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh, seizes 88.5 gm cannabis from Mumbai residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested comedian Bharti Singh after seizing 88.5 grams ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri. Earlier today, NCB had raided Singh's house and office as part of its on-going investigation on drug use in Bollywood.

The NCB team was led by Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director. They carried out a thorough search of the comedian's residence at Lokhandwala Complex. They also raided her production house after a tip-off, an official release has said. They discovered 88.5 grams of ganja during their raid, the release said.

"Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja. Bharti Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and examination of Mr Limbachiya is underway," the NCB release added.

The quantity of ganja allegedly seized from Singh's possession is considered as "small quantity" under the NDPS ACT, an NCB official said.

Possession of up to 1,000 grams of ganja is considered as small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity, 20 kg or more, can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

"Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," the NCB official added.

The agency also carried out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official said.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV such as Comedy Circus and India's Best dancer. She has also hosted a few such shows such as India's Got Talent and Comedy Nights Bachao.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI Inputs)

