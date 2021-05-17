'Radhe' becomes Salman Khan's lowest-rated movie on IMDb after Race 3, Dabangg 3

Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai has proven to be the least wanted Salman Khan film both for critics and audiences alike. The latest Salman Khan outing with Prabhudeva has a rating of 1.7 on IMDb currently.

This rating is based on the feedback of 98,995 users. Other Salman Khan movies to be panned so ruthlessly on the online rating platform were Dabangg 3 and Race 3, which received ratings of 3.0 and 1.9 respectively.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer a 2-star rating and a one-word review of disappointing. Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #Radhe: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: 2 stars. Doesn't meet the sky-high expectations... Cliched plot and predictable formula remodelled with new packaging... #SalmanKhan very good, but lacklustre screenwriting is a roadblock... Strictly for #Salman fans. #RadheReview"





The audience was disappointed with the Prabhudeva-directed film and took to social media to criticise the Rs 249 pay-per-view charge and also shared funny memes on the film.

People who took Rs 249 subscription for Radhe: pic.twitter.com/f9sGsJVpcE â Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) May 16, 2021

`Imagine people would have thrown tomatoes at sliverscreen if theatres were openð¤£Ê¼ pic.twitter.com/O478LZHGM7 â Vikas Shrivastava (@Viklicks0007) May 15, 2021

Pic 2 - How to wear a mask recommended by Salman Khan to his fans in #Radhe movie for Rs 249 pic.twitter.com/bX9ypNn9Ju â Tirthaa (@Tirthaa5) May 16, 2021

Ð¥i JinÑing to Selmon after watching Radhe pic.twitter.com/cTXceI9CAn â Rosy (@rose_k01) May 17, 2021

New release of @BeingSalmanKhan#Radhe getting hilarious response from people ð pic.twitter.com/mCb67qAL9t â N K Modi (@NKModi_) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has warned all those who leaked the film on piracy sites of legal action by the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell. Khan shared a note on social media and said that watching any film on a pirated site was a 'serious crime'.

He added, "We offered you to watch our film 'Radhe' at a reasonable price of Rs 249 per view. In spite of that, pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime."

Salman Khan portrays an encounter specialist who is called to eradicate the drug menace in Mumbai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and features actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Pravin Tarde in important roles. The Salman Khan-starrer action flick was set to release on Eid in 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

