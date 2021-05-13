Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' opens to decent response overseas; check out early box office estimates

The much-awaited Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' released on May 13. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, most cinema halls in the country are shut hence the film is not being shown in theatres domestically. However, Salman Khan's overseas fans will be able to see the film on the big screen. While fans in India will have to stream 'Radhe' on Zee5.

Early box office estimates coming in from overseas have suggested that the film is fetching a good response from the audience outside India. According to Boxofficeindia.com, 'Radhe' has collected between $60,000-$70,000 in Australia till now. These are just the early estimates of the overseas box office performance of Radhe, these will be updated regularly.

Earlier, Salman Khan's other Eid release 'Bharat', had earned around $110,000 on its opening day in Australia. This means that there could be a 40-45% between Salman Khan's last Eid release and 'Radhe'. However, this drop could be attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2019, Salman Khan's Dabanng 3 had opened at $4 million in Gulf countries while 'Bharat' had opened at $6.25 million during pre-COVID-19 times. 'Bharat' like 'Radhe' had released on Eid. Fans will have to wait for reports to find out how 'Radhe' fared compared to these Salman Khan films in Gulf countries.

Meanwhile in India, 'Radhe' released on OTT platform Zee5. The film has received a massive response from Bhai fans. The servers of the OTT platform were not able to handle the traffic and had crashed earlier today. The film has performed less favourably with film critics

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is an action film directed by Prabhu Deva, produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri and Zee Studios. Radhe is a remake of 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Also Read: Radhe release: Fans celebrate Eid with Salman Khan's entertainer; declare it 'blockbuster' already