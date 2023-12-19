2023 Bollywood blockbusters: 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'Animal' reign box office

From Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited comeback with Pathaan to Sunny Deol bringing the Gadar nostalgia back to life on screen, 2023 was quite the year for Bollywood films at the box office. The year saw the audiences back both over-the-top, commercial action movies like Jawan and movies on social issues like OMG 2.

2023 is expected to end for Bollywood with a bang as the latest releases-- Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur-- are still running strong in theatres. Other Bollywood hits of 2023 included Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani, Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, and Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2.

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the film is an action-thriller focused on the emotional journey of a man who enlists the help of a group of woman to rectify the wrongs in the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak and Lehar Khan in significant roles.

Made at a budget of around Rs 300 crore, Jawan made a total of Rs 640.8 crore in its domestic net collections and Rs 1,152 crore in terms of its worldwide gross collections.

Pathaan

The film focuses on an Indian agent who races against time to track down a ruthless mercenary with a devious plan to attack India. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

It also features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. Bankrolled at a budget of around Rs 250 crore, Pathaan raked in Rs 543.4 crore in its net domestic box office collections and grossed Rs 1,050.8 crore worldwide.

Animal

The film focuses on a strained father-son relationship dynamic set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in significant roles.

Animal is still running strong in theatres. Made at a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore, the film has made a total of Rs 518 crore in domestic box office collection and has raked in Rs 836.1 crore worldwide so far.

Gadar 2

Serving as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh, who returns to Pakistan to bring his son back.

The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles. The film was declared an all-time blockbuster by trade pundits. Gadar 2 minted Rs 525.2 crore at the India box office and Rs 687.8 crore at the worldwide box office during its lifetime run.

Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film follows from the events of Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 is centered on former RAW agent Avinash and ex-ISI agent Zoya who undertake a dangerous mission to clear their names after they are branded as traitors.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office as it made Rs 284.2 crore in India and Rs 466 crore worldwide.

Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by Karan Johar, this extravaganza focuses on a Punjabi man and a Bengali woman who fall in love despite their differences. After facing opposition from their respective families, the two decide to live with each other's families for three months before marriage.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 150 crore, the film collected Rs 153.5 crore from the domestic box office. In terms of worldwide box office collections, the film made Rs 357 crore during its lifetime run.

Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the film is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdutta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth in pivotal roles.

Made at a budget of around Rs 450 crore, the film raked in Rs 288.15 crore in India and Rs 393 crore worldwide. Despite doing decent box office numbers, the movie was marred by controversy due to its portrayal of pivotal characters and boorish dialogues.

The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film focuses on a woman who converted to Islam and was manipulated by extremists to join the Islamic State. The film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, and Vijay Krishna in lead roles.

Despite its morose subject, the film found its audience in theatres as it was declared a huge blockbuster by trade pundits. Made at a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film raked in Rs 240.6 crore at the India box office and grossed Rs 301 crore worldwide.

OMG 2

The film focuses on an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after a tragedy befalls him. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Arun Govil, and Govind Namdeo in prominent roles.

Despite the box office clash with Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2, OMG 2 managed to strike gold at the ticket counters. The film made Rs 150.4 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 220 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Directed by Luv Ranjan, this rom-com is centered on Mickey, a man who helps couples break up for extra cash and Tinni, an independent career woman. Their lives get complicated when the two fall in love with each other.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur and Monica Chaudhary in significant roles. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 100 crore, the film raked in Rs 146 crore at the India box office and Rs 220 crore worldwide.

Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

The film is still running in theatres against the Animal juggernaut. So far, Sam Bahadur has made a total of Rs 77.76 crore at the India box office and Rs 105 crore globally.

