‘A must watch for Rajinikanth’: Fans give positive reviews after watching 'Lal Salaam' in theatres

The arrival of "Lal Salaam" in theatres has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for the magnetic presence of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Released on February 9, the movie has taken audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, leaving many with tears in their eyes as they exit theaters, especially due to the film's hard-hitting climax.

Rajinikanth's portrayal in "Lal Salaam" is described as nothing short of stellar, with his extended cameo as Moideen Bhai—a character who champions communal harmony—being a standout. His performance, alongside those of Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who play aspiring cricketers facing unjust exclusion from their team, has been met with praise. The second half of the film, in particular, has been lauded for its fast pace and power-packed moments, with Rajinikanth's screen time exceeding 30 minutes.

The film's director, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, has been commended for her courage in tackling a heavy and intense subject matter. While the first half of the movie has faced some criticism for scattered editing and camera work, the overall reception has been positive. The background score by A.R. Rahman, referred to as "Jalali," has also been highlighted as a mind-blowing element that complements the film's narrative.

Despite some pointing out flaws in execution and casting, the consensus among fans is that "Lal Salaam" carries a noble and much-needed message. The film's social commentary and dialogue delivery have been particularly appreciated, with some fans predicting accolades such as national awards for the film.

Lal Salaam - A must watch for Rajinikanth 's impactful special appearance and for the message. The climax was the best part of the film. I feel casting could've been a lot better and the editing, as well.



PS. AR Rahman is a Jalali, and will be a Jalali (The greatest). pic.twitter.com/AHWRJrgExG — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) February 9, 2024

#LalSalaam : Blockbuster 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



You won my dear sister @ash_rajinikanth . Made your dad proud 👏👏👏



Hats off for pulling of need of the hour content and much needed dialogues 🫡🫡



Climax ❤️❤️❤️



Humanity above religion ❤️❤️❤️



Detailed review once I settle #Thalaivar… pic.twitter.com/zMxIQlwc2p — Suresh balaji (@surbalutwt) February 9, 2024

"Lal Salaam - A must watch for Rajinikanth 's impactful special appearance and for the message. The climax was the best part of the film. I feel casting could've been a lot better and the editing, as well. PS. AR Rahman is a Jalali, and will be a Jalali (The greatest)," a user wrote. Another one commented, "“#LalSalaam: Blockbuster. You won my dear sister @ash_rajinikanth. Made your dad proud. Hats off for pulling off need-of-the-hour content and much-needed dialogues. Climax. Humanity is above religion. Detailed review once I settle. #Thalaivar screen presence and dialogues. Book ur tickets paise vasool. (sic)”

“#LalSalaam Blockbuster.. book ur tickets, has its flaws in 1st half but punchy second half, terrific dialogues throughout, Thalaivar fabulous from both Vishnu and Vikranth climax la semma.. very very noble message.. much needed… WINNER #LalSalaamReview. (sic),” another fan commented.

A fan commented, “Delightful @rajinikanth. If you sync with his ideology, you’ll clap/cry, love #LalSalaam. If you lean towards left or right, you’ll stutter, struggle. @ash_rajinikanth,not just a sanghi, even a left leaning won’t do this role. On dot perfect my man, always! #LalSalaamFDFS. (sic)”

“#LalSalaam. +Ves, Social message content, #Thalaivar Special Appearance, Dialogues, #ARRahman songs especially #Anbalane #Deva voice was magical,” wrote a fan, adding, “-Ves. The non-linear narration & Editing was a little off. OVERALL WORTH A WATCH FOR THE MESSAGE CONVEYED. Kudos @ash_rajinikanth. (sic),” a fan wrote on X.

'Lal Salaam' delves into the themes of communal harmony set against the backdrop of a village cricket narrative. It boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and others, with music composed by the Academy Award-winning AR Rahman.

Also Read: 'We felt it was prudent': SoftBank sold down stake in Paytm before RBI's torpedo