Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar overtakes Dangal's opening collection in China, makes Rs 174.10 crore in 3 days

If there is a country that can take on India's obsession with Bollywood, it is China. The countries might not see eye-to-eye on multiple issues but are bound by their love for Hindi movies. One of the few actors to have received unprecedented love and commands a huge fan base in the country is Aamir Khan. His movies have a track record of doing exceptionally well in the Chinese box office. Aamir Khan's Dangal became the leggiest movie in the Chinese box office, running successfully for months, catapulting its international collection and taking its gross to more than Rs 2000 crore.

Following suit is Secret Superstar, an Aamir Khan production, featuring Zaira Wasim in the lead role. According to reports, Secret Superstar made Rs 110.52 in two days in China.

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]...

Fri $ 6.86 mn

Sat $ 10.45 mn

Total : $ 17.31 million [ 110.52 cr] - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed...

Fri $ 6.88 mn

Sat $ 10.50 mn

Sun $ 9.84 mn

Total : $ 27.22 million [ 174.10 cr] - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there... Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

On its third day - Sunday - the movie earned USD 9.84 million, taking the total to USD 27.22 million of Rs 174.10 crore.Not only that the movie has a higher rating than Dangal.According to China's movie review site, maoyan.com, Secret Superstar has a rating of 9.5. It also tops the list of the current movies that are running in Chinese theatres.

After three days in Chinese theatres, Secret Superstar's collection has already made it the fifth highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. It has overtaken Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai to become the second-highest foreign box office collection grosser of 2017.

The movie has also overtaken Dangal to become the highest grossing Indian movie in China. Secret Superstar earned USD 6.88 million on its first day, while Dangal had earned USD 2.35 million on its opening day.

The Chinese filmgoers do not seem to mind that Aamir Khan is not in the lead role in the movie and appears only as a supporting character. The Chinese are also not averse to the idea of an A-lister not leading the movie.

Secret Superstar's Chinese collections come as great news for Indian films. It also opens up avenues for smaller-budgeted Indian movies beyond the Indian market.

Zaira Wasim's movie is proving true to its name; it's a secret superstar indeed.