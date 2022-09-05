Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to release on Netflix; check details here

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to stream on Netflix soon. The film, made on a massive budget of around Rs 180 crore, proved to be Khan’s biggest box office dud. The film collected approximately Rs 60 crore in its run at the domestic box office. Aamir Khan had returned to cinema after a four-year long sabbatical with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release date

The latest Aamir Khan film will be available on Netflix from October 20 this year, as per an India Today report. Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11. This will be one of the first films to follow the two-month waiting period for OTT release.

Khan was reportedly seeking a streaming rights deal worth almost Rs 150 crore with Netflix. The US-based streaming service, however, approved the deal at a cost of Rs 80-90 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha news

The development comes after reports emerged that Aamir Khan had decided to not take his fee for the film after the film failed at the box office. A source told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money.”

The source also went ahead and pointed out Khan could not make anything from Laal Singh Chaddha despite giving four years of his career to the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha joins a litany of Bollywood films that failed to impress audiences and critics such as Samrat Prithviraj, Anek, Liger, Dhaakad, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Raksha Bandhan, Attack: Part 1 and Dobaara among several others.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film, directed by Advait Chandan, shows Aamir Khan across different age groups as his character progresses from being a specially-abled child to getting enrolled into the Indian Army. It is the official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump and has been adapted into Hindi by Atul Kulkarni.

Besides Aamir and Kareena, the film also features Chaitanya Akkineni, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Ahmad Ibn Umar and Hafsa Ashraf in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha also has cameo performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal.

