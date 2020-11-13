Actor Sonu Sood to pen down experience of helping migrant workers in book 'I Am No Messiah'

Actor Sonu Sood will be writing about his experience of helping hundreds of migrant workers reach their homes in his autobiography titled 'I am No Messiah'. The book will take a look at the emotional and challenging journeys that the actor went on along with the hundreds of people he helped during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, Penguin House India has announced that Sood will be penning his autobiography which will be an account of the actor's experiences during the COVID-19 lockdown. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer. It would be from a first-person perspective and is expected to release in December this year.

In the book, Sood will narrate many stories he heard from the people he reused and his interaction with the migrant workers. He will also share how the entire experience has changed his outlook on life as well as his life's purpose.

During the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, Sood had helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers reach their homes. He has also engaged in other philanthropic activities during the lockdown to help the people who were affected most by the pandemic. Sood was showered with praise for his efforts, some even gave him the moniker of 'The Messiah of Migrants'.

However, Sood does not believe that he is a Messiah. "People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah," he told ANI. "I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," he added.

Apart from migrant workers, Sood was also concerned about the lives of students. In August, he has requested the government to postpone the JEE and NEET exams which were scheduled to be held in September. Sood had stated that scheduling exams amidst the pandemic was not safe for the students. He has even offered to help students reach their exam centres.

People on Twitter regularly ask Sonu Sood for help regarding various things such as - paying hospital bills or surgeries, arranging blood donations etc. Sood has been frequently responding to such requests. Here are some examples:

Will be done ?? Surgery scheduled for 19th nov@IlaajIndia https://t.co/gFBXN5soq3 - sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 11, 2020

It's an urgent surgery. Surgery is confirmed for tomorrow @InnovaHeart Hospital. Dr. Kona Samba Murthy @konasambamurthy will take good care. All The Best & wishing the kid a speedy recovery. @IlaajIndia https://t.co/LWYHXROaFt - sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 11, 2020

We need to help this little kid. Already In touch with the family .. kindly notice @HemantSorenJMM sir. https://t.co/e2y0C5HVOT - sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 9, 2020

Also Read: TwitterBanInIndia trends with funny memes, viral videos, here's why

Also Read: Twitter holds 'inadvertent error' responsible for removal of Amit Shah's profile picture