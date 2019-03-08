Akash-Shloka pre-wedding celebrations: Anna Seva organised, 50,000 cops given sweets

The Ambanis are gearing up for yet another big wedding after their daughter Isha's nuptials late last year. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash and diamantaire Russell and Mona Mehta's daughter are going to tie the knot on March 9 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The Jio World Centre was inaugurated by the Ambanis on March 7. The inauguration was followed by Anna Seva, where members of the Ambani and Mehta families served meals to nearly 2,000 children. The Anna Seva is scheduled to continue for a week. The Ambanis will also supply groceries to all the orphanages and old age home in the city for a year. A similar Anna Seva was organised by the Ambani family ahead of daughter Isha's wedding to Anand Piramal.

Ahead of the wedding, the Ambani residence Antilia has also undergone a makeover. Antilia has been beautifully decorated with lights and flowers.

There was dance, music and more at Akash and Shloka's mala and mehendi function ahead of their wedding.

Mukesh Ambani also sent boxes of sweets to around 50,000 police personnel in Mumbai. The boxes were sent along with a small card with the names of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and their children and had messages seeking blessings and good wishes for Akash and Shloka's wedding. "I got the box of sweets from police station and came to know it has been sent by Ambani's family on the occasion of his son's wedding," said a police constable as mentioned in PTI.

The Ambanis and the Mehtas also threw a pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland that was attended by the who's who of the country from Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar to Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan. The bash also witnessed some power-packed musical performances by British rock band Coldplay and American DJ The Chainsmokers.

The Ambanis and Mehtas will continue to celebrate the wedding on March 10 and March 11 as well, when the Ambanis will host a wedding reception.

