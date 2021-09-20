Alia Bhatt's Mohey ad gets thumbs down from netizens over 'anti-Hindu propaganda'

Bridal wear brand Mohey's new advertisement featuring Alia Bhatt is facing flak on social media with the netizens questioning the modern spin to conventional rituals.

The ad states that the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan should be redefined as Kanyamaan. Mohey’s new advertisement shows Alia Bhatt questioning the conventional Hindu marriage system wherein families ‘give away’ their daughters to another family they wed in.

“Everyone said she is a ‘paraya dhan’. Don’t spoil her too much but he did not pay heed to such people. But at the same time, he did not say that I am neither ‘parayi’ nor ‘dhan”, Bhatt is seen saying in the 1 minute 40-second-long ad. “Am I an object to be separated, become a paraiah and be given away to someone else? Why only Kanyadaan? New idea is to believe in Kanyamaan,” the Raazi actor is seen as saying in the ad.

'Kanyadaan' is a Sanskrit word that means giving away the daughter to the family she marries into. 'Kanyamaan', the word used in this ad, means respecting the brides.

Soon after the ad was released on Manyavar’s official YouTube page, netizens started questioning the brand’s latest ad campaign against the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan. “First it was Hindu festival and now it’s our practices and customs which are the target of propaganda, cheap PR and adverts. Enough is Enough,” one of the users commented.

Here’s how the internet reacted on the latest Mohey ad featuring actress Alia Bhatt