Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police over sexual harassment allegations

The Gulaal and Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case filed against him by an actress. "Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap asking him to appear at Versova Police Station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor," ANI tweeted.

Kashyap's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani has released a statement on the director's behalf over allegations of sexual misconduct. This statement said that her client is in deep pain and that a movement as significant as me too has been co-opted for vested interests.

The lawyer trashed all allegations against her client as 'baseless' and the statement further read, "Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

The actress had registered an FIR against Kashyap under the charges of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging a woman's modesty at Versova Police Station last week. She had met the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday, seeking action against Anurag Kashyap. She was accompanied by the Rajya Sabha MP, Ramdas Athawale and the two of them had also met the Mumbai JCP (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, seeking protection for the actor.

