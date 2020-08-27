'And then we were three!': Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli expecting their first child

Actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share that she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. She shared a photograph of the couple and said that they were expecting their child in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," said Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli also shared the same photograph with the same caption.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the expecting couple.

Anushka and Virat frequently share photos and updates from their lives on social media. The couple have been posting about the quality time spent -- from playing Instagram quizzes to playing cricket in the balcony of their Worli apartment -- amid the pandemic lockdown.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor all set to welcome second baby