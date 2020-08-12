Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor all set to welcome second baby, confirms the couple

Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple released a statement, which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

Also Read: 8 marquee funds among top 10 investors in HDFC's Rs 10,000 cr equity offering

Also Read: Coronavirus update: India records 60,963 new cases, 834 deaths; tally surges to 23,29,639