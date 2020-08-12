Business Today
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor all set to welcome second baby, confirms the couple

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had tied the knot in 2012. They are parents to a 3-year-old son, Taimur.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 12, 2020 | Updated 16:46 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor all set to welcome second baby, the couple confirms
Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple released a statement, which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

