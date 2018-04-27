Avengers: Infinity War sells more than a million tickets in India before release

Marvel's latest offering, the much-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War has been making headlines even before its release due to its record-breaking pre-sales. Even in India, the craze has taken over every ticketing platform. In fact, INOX sold over 40,000 tickets by 7pm on Sunday when tickets were first opened for pre-booking, while Cinepolis India sold 50,000 tickets on the same day. IMAX and 4DX also registered occupancy of 75% in one day.

The movie sold more than a million tickets on ticketing platform BookMyShow before its release, as announced by BookMyShow. The only movie to have sold more tickets than this is Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While it was expected that metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru would lead the pre-sales, Infinity War also saw exceptional response from tier II cities like Bhubaneshwar and Thiruvananthapuram. The regional language versions of the movie contributed to 25% of the total pre-sales in India with Hindi leading the way.

Moreover, BookMyShow alone sold 65% of the IMAX tickets available for the opening weekend.

Marzdi Kalianiwala, Vice President-Marketing and Business Intelligence, BookMyShow, said to IANS, "To effectively reach out to them, we joined forces with Disney India to combine our digital efforts and together developed a deeper understanding of consumer buying behaviour and purchase patterns, allowing us to achieve remarkable results."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his one-word review called the movie a blockbuster and a money-spinner.

Time to REJOICE and CELEBRATE... #AvengersInfinityWar takes a zabardast start across India... That was expected, right?... But the Housefull boards and incredible footfalls from East to West and from North to South have brought a wave of optimism back! #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2018

He also said that the movie was off to a 'zabardast' start and that the footfall across the country has brought 'a wave of optimism' back.Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India also said that it's not just a movie but a historic event and the excitement around it is palpable.

Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie.

