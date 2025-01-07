'Badass Ravikumar will be...': Netizens as Suriya's box office disaster Kanguva competes for Oscars 2025

In a surprise announcement for cinephiles across India, Suriya's box office disaster Kanguva has made it to the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars. Among the 207 films vying for the Best Picture Category, seven are Indian films.

The list also comprises of 6 other Indian films such as Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English) and Putul (Bengali).

Related Articles

Needless to say, the announcement left netizens irate. Cinephiles on the internet were aghast to see the Suriya-starrer fantasy-actioner on the list.

Some users even suggested other cringe movies that could make it to the list including the likes of Martin and Badass Ravikumar.

"With so many great films this year, Kanguva at the Oscars feels like a plot twist no one asked for," an angry user said. I just need this kind of confidence in life," one user said in jest.

"Oh, oscars planning to start 'worst movie' category this year?" a user asked. "Kanguva is the best example how not to make movies. Textbook for upcoming directors," another user said.

"So from 2025 oscars introduced a new category called Crap movies and Kanguva entered into that list so yaarum avasara pattu fire vida vendaam," a user wrote.

"Is this a joke? Why to send it for nomination?" a user asked. "Is this a plan to humiliate India at the world stage or what? What madness is this to nominate a garbage film to the Oscars (sic)," an angry social media user wrote.

"Next year, Badass Ravikumar will be in the list," a social media user joked. Che! Missed nominating Martin for the Oscars. Such a disappointment," yet another user said.

"Lmao kraven the hunter also on it, and that was a shittiest movie ever made. So just because its on this list don’t mean anything," a user mentioned.

At the box office, Kanguva was an absolute disaster as it couldn't even recover one-third of its budget. Made at a budget of around ₹350 crore, the film raked in merely ₹106.25 crore at the worldwide box office.