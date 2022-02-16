Bappi Lahiri passes away: ‘Another legend gone’, say netizens on singer's demise 

After the news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise at the age of 69 surfaced, users paid their last respects to the music legend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the legendary singer and composer. "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta paid their tributes to the legend and also recalled their anecdotes with Lahiri.



Pandit tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar Bappi Lahiri ji. Can’t believe my next door neighbor is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!” Mehta recalled his experience working with the legendary singer and composer for a P&G ad campaign and also on a White Feather Films project. The Aligarh filmmaker also called Lahiri a “man of incredible melody and talent.”



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter among others to extend his condolences to the bereaved family. “Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti.”

Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning in Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital. The veteran singer was brought to the hospital after his health went downhill on Tuesday night. Lahiri had been in and out of the hospital since the last one year as he was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). He was treated by Dr Deepak Namjoshi and was under his care for 29 days, according to the official statement from the hospital.



“He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 february. However, after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare Hospital, Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He suffered from COVID-19 infection last year. He had OSA since last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare hospital under treatment of Dr Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” the statement further read.

