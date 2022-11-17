Big Boss thrashes Sajid Khan for using lottery system to allot chores, punishes Sumbul for helping

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 showed Bigg Boss getting upset with house captain Sajid Khan. Khan had divided his house duties using a lottery system. Due to the act, housemate Sumbul Touqeer ended up paying for the mistake.

Colors TV aired a video which showed ‘Sajid’s favourite' housemate Sumbul, being asked to shift her luggage to the commoners' room, where common contestants, like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, were living.

In the video, one can see Sajid saying that he will go for ‘complete role reversal’ as the Bigg Boss house captain. Sajid then made chits and wrote different house chorus on them in order to decide which contestant will be allotted what task, out of cleaning utensils, cooking, etc. However, Bigg Boss got upset with his method and asked Sajid if he would choose the same method while shooting a film and will distribute tasks based on a lottery system. Bigg Boss, after criticising Sajid for the method, ended up punishing Sumbul for giving the chits to him.

Fans on social media have been showing discontent with both Sajid and Bigg Boss for making Sumbul suffer for doing nothing, some fans even called the show ‘biased’. A fan wrote, “I never watched Bigg Boss, thankfully. This year I am tolerating the show only for Sumbul, my doll. And now I can’t imagine to what extent this disgusting show is biased. Like seriously???”

The channel shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, “Captain ki galti padhi Sumbul par bhaari (Sumbul will face the consequences of the captain’s mistake).” Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9.30 pm on weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Big Boss 16 drew anger from viewers for including film director Sajid Khan at the starting. The popular reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was at the centre of a major controversy for choosing Sajid Khan, who is a MeToo accused.



