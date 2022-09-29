Bigg Boss 16: Premiere date, Time, list of confirmed contestants, Salman Khan fees and other details

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back on television screens with its 16th season. Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the first glimpse of the Big Boss house. For the first time ever the Big Boss house will have four bed rooms. The four bedrooms are named as- ‘Fire Room’, ‘Black And White Room’, ‘Cards Room’, and ‘Vintage Room’. Big Boss house contestants are believed to earn these rooms after certain tasks. This time too the show will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Big Boss 16 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 will start from October 16. The reality show’s first contestant is Abdu Rozik, a singer and performer from Tazakhistan known for his song Oho Dili Zor. Others likely to participate in the show include Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakre.

Salman Khan's fees

There are reports claiming that the Bollywood superstar will be getting Rs 1000 crore. But Salman Khan recently at a press conference said, “If I get this amount, I will not work in my life…. Those Rs 1,000 crore, I was rumoured to be getting this year, I was about to return the money I never got in the first place. So, Colors will be in complete profit.”

In the most recent teaser of the show, Salman Khan was dressed up as Mogambo -from the 1987 film Mr India. “Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sako darr lagega Bigg Boss se. Big Boss season 16, game badlega, kyunki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now because everyone will be afraid of Bigg Boss from now on. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will play himself too),” Salman Khan said.

