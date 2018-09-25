Bigg Boss Season 12: How much money are the contestants earning?

Bigg Boss that is notorious for its controversies and spats between contestants, is also known to have revived a few careers. Hosted by actor Salman Khan, the show's contestants have to go through a fair bit of tribulations from fights and outburst to missing their close ones. Quite a few contestants in the show in the past have been known to participate solely because of monetary gains.

Host Salman Khan, too, earns the big bucks. Khan who used to charge Rs 2.5 crore for the initial seasons, now gets paid Rs 14 crore per episode for Bigg Boss Season 12.

If that is not enough to bring the small screen actors out of the woodwork, then we don't know what is. Apart from Salman Khan, here's how much some of the contestants are earning from Bigg Boss 12:

1. Anup Jalota - The Bhajan singer, who set the internet ablaze with his entry in the show with his girlfriend, is one of the highest-earners in the show's history. Considering his popularity and the show's ambition to rope in older viewers as well as retain the younger ones, Jalota's paycheque of Rs 45 lakh per week is not out of the ordinary.

2. Karanvir Bohra - Popular TV actor, Bohra is being paid Rs 20 lakh per week, as mentioned in India Today. He has been part of hit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shararat and Naagin 2. Reality television is not new for the actor as he had earlier participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

3. Dipika Kakar - The Sasural Simar Ka star will take home Rs 15 lakh per week. She got married to fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim in February this year.

4. S Sreesanth - The former cricketer threatened to leave the Bigg Boss house in two days. Sreesanth is getting paid Rs 5 lakh per week for his stint in the show.

5. Nehha Pendse - Pendse, who has been part of multiple shows and movies is earning Rs 20 lakh per week from the show, as mentioned in India Today. "Nehha is one of the highest paid contestants earning 20 lakhs a week inside the house. She has immense popularity with the masses," a source told Pinkvilla.

This year the contestants are being paid significantly more than last year's contestants. Hina Khan, who was one of the highest-paid contestants last year scooped up Rs 7-8 lakh per week, while popular actor Hiten Tejwani made Rs 7 lakh per week. The winner Shilpa Shinde of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame made Rs 6-6.5 lakh. The prize money was over and above her weekly earnings. Vikas Gupta also made as much as Shinde, while Priyank Sharma earned Rs 4-4.5 lakh every week.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)