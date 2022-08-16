Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy; share maternity shoot photos on social media

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have officially announced that they are expecting a baby. The duo posted photos from their maternity shoot on social media with a heartfelt note.

The Bollywood couple has been married for six years and will now welcome their first child soon. Basu shared beautiful pictures with her baby bump and Karan Singh Grover as she made the much-awaited announcement. She wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," her post added.

Karan has reacted to the post and thanked Bipasha for gifting him with the valuable addition. He wrote, "Thank you sweetheart," in the comments section below.



According to reports, Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple have also co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu, a former supermodel, was also a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few.