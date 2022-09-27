BoycottVikramVedha trends on Twitter as its release alongside Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan nears

Netizens have issued a boycott call against the Saif Ali Khan and Hritik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha days ahead of its release in theatres alongside the Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan: I. While some supported the boycott calls as the upcoming Hritik Roshan film is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name, others said there are more important issues to focus on than this.

A user wrote, “Why spoiling original Tamil movie by remaking, with proper subtitles and with proper dubbing these kinds of bad remakes can be avoided.” Another user shared pictures of adverts featuring the lead actors of Vikram Vedha and said, “Are they allow their own children to eat this? If yes, show a proof, then promote the product.”

Another Twitter user, however, supported Hritik Roshan and noted, “People complain about nepotism. Look at other star kids and where they are. Look at Hritik Roshan and where he is. He did all through hard work and efforts. He shapes himself in every character. What you guys can do besides trolling?”

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film centres around an honest police officer Vikram, out to get gangster Vedha. Vikram’s understanding of right and wrong begins to alter when Vedha surrenders and narrates three stories to him. The film will clash with Chiyaan Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan: I in theatres on September 30. Vikram Vedha features Hritik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in significant roles.

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan: I covers the early days of the famous Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola I. The movie is based on a Tamil novel of the same name and will be made in two parts. Besides Chiyaan Vikram, the film stars Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

