Bride-to-be Isha Ambani looks mesmerising in a custom-made Sabyasachi lehenga

The Ambani family has been having a rather eventful year with all the celebrations and festivities that ensued Isha Ambani's wedding announcement. Isha Ambani will tie the knot with Ajay Piramal on December 12. The family kickstarted the wedding festivities with a dandiya night a few days ago.

The Ambanis will perform a Graha Shanti puja today. For the occasion, Isha Ambani picked a custom-made Sabyasachi lehenga and paired it with a diamond necklace and earring.

The lehenga is a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work piece with an antique bandhej dupatta. According to Sabyasachi, the creation is part of his India Revival Project. Her necklace and earring set features uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds.

The couple is tying the knot in Mumbai in a matter of days. They have a lavish weekend of pre-wedding festivities scheduled in Udaipur before that on December 8 and 9.

Father of the bride, Mukesh Ambani has been seeking blessings for his daughter by paying a visit to multiple temples. Recently, he made his way to Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala, Tirupati. From there Mukesh Ambani went to Guruvayoor temple in Kerala with his younger son, Anant. They also went to the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameshwaram. According to a report in The Economic Times, the tycoon donated Rs 55,000 to each temple. Earlier in October the family visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, before making his way to Kedarnath-Badrinath temples.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged in a weekend-long bash at Lake Como in Italy.