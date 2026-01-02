'Can we stop celebrating other people's failures?': Karan Johar after 'Tu Meri Main Tera' failure, leaves netizens irate

The recent Bollywood release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has found itself at the centre of mixed reviews and underwhelming box office collections. As disappointment loomed large, producer-filmmaker Karan Johar chose to break his silence—delivering a raw and emotional message that has since sparked widespread discussion online.

In its first week at the Indian box office, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri managed to rake in just ₹30.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Taking to Instagram, Johar shared a long, introspective note reflecting on the growing lack of empathy and grace in public discourse. He began by questioning the tone of modern conversations, writing, “Grace… Is this now an alien phenomenon? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old-fashioned, graceful?”

He went on to express his frustration over basic human courtesy, asking why people struggle to respond respectfully to messages and emails. Johar also called out the culture of comparison and schadenfreude, adding, **“Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes, and can we stop celebrating their failures?”**

In his candid post, the filmmaker further addressed the toxic nature of social media, describing it as an outlet for unchecked negativity. **“Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings, or inner darkness?”** he wrote, questioning why personal frustrations are so often projected online.

Johar also aimed at selective moral preaching, reminding users to practise what they advocate. “Are we able to practice what we preach… gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors,” he stated.

Ending his note on a powerful and confrontational note, Johar reminded readers to step back from self-appointed righteousness. “You are not the moral police…” he wrote, adding, “Look within, and you will have to deal with your own questionable morality.”

His note following the Tu Meri Main Tera debacle got the netizens talking.

"EVERY roundtable Karan has cried about we don’t pay good writers enough. Barring Homebound and Dhadak 2 every movie from Dharma was terribly written. Every roundtable Karan cries about stop paying actors hefty fees and spend that money on writers and technicians, yet he paid hefty amount of money to garbage actors like Kartik and Varun. The person who needs to retrospect the most is Karan himself, these nibba coded insta posts are not helping," a user commented.

A second user said, "Karan getting mocked after years of mocking other people in his career is my favourite genre of drama :D"

"He made a whole ass show to mock other people's failures," a third user wrote. A fourth user said, "I am done with Karan playing the victim card. I mean you cannot be this victim at every given point of time, who has a sad story to tell about how you have been terrorised by the bad world of the industry. Leave it, who's forcing you on a gunpoint to be here in the movies, leave."