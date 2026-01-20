CBFC clears Dhurandhar sequel titled 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' teaser with 'A' certificate: Report

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the teaser of the sequel to the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar — Dhurandhar The Revenge. The teaser is over a minute long and has been awarded an 'A' certificate, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

A source told the publication: "Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalise on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.”

The teaser of the film will screen across the country with Border 2 from January 23 onwards. The trailer of the film will drop sometime at the end of February.

Trade experts believe that Dhurandhar Part 2 would set the box office on fire, simply because the first part went on to become the highest Hindi grosser of all time. As of its 46th day at the ticket counters, Dhurandhar has raked in a total of ₹826.91 crore at the Indian box office and ₹1,283.5 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, clashing with Yash-led Toxic at the box office. The makers of Dhurandhar are not looking to postpone their release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates the deadly gangs of Lyari in Pakistan. The plot of the film also has references to real-life historical events such as the IC-814 hijacking in 1999, the Parliament attack in 2001, the Mumbai attacks in 2008, and the operations related to Lyari.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.