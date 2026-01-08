'Unilateral, uncalled for': Producers seek PM Modi’s intervention as Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar barred across Middle East

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to intervene after the Hindi film Dhurandhar was barred from release in several Middle Eastern countries.

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan, failed to secure theatrical releases in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, despite being certified by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, IMPPA described the decision as “unilateral and uncalled for”, arguing that it undermines the creative freedom of the film’s makers. The producers’ body noted that Dhurandhar was released in India only after receiving an A certificate from the CBFC and has since emerged as a major commercial success.

“We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled-for ban imposed on the film ‘Dhurandhar’ by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member, as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema,” the letter stated.

Highlighting the film’s box office performance, IMPPA pointed out that Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and ranks among the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema.

Drawing attention to India’s longstanding diplomatic and commercial ties with the countries where the film has been barred, the association urged the government to take up the matter through official channels. “We, as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene, as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries, and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors,” the letter added.

The producers’ body further requested that the Government of India engage with the relevant authorities to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and that the ban on Dhurandhar is lifted at the earliest. The letter has been signed by IMPPA president Abhay Sinha.

About the film

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set against a geopolitical backdrop and follows an Indian intelligence operative sent undercover to infiltrate the Lyari gangs in Pakistan. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

With the first instalment still running in theatres, the makers have already announced a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.