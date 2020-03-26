Comedian Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh to PM's Relief Fund

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to help the government fight coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian announced his contribution on Instagram. He wrote, "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona." Sharma also requested all his followers to stay at home during

the 21-day lockdown.

Earlier, in another Instagram post, Sharma had asked people to help daily-wage workers. Sharma asked his followers to sponsor ration bags for the daily-wage earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown. He wrote, "I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause." He also urged all his followers to contribute to the cause.

Actor Pawan Kayan on Thursday had announced that he would be contributing to the fight against COVID-19. The Gopala Gopala actor has donated Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. He also donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in India have touched 648, including 13 deaths. Globally, the virus has killed over 21,000 people, with over 4.8 lakh people already being affected.

