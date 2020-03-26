Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi govt allows grocery shops, essential supply to open round the clock

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: The deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed 13 lives in India so far, taking the positive cases to 649, including 593 active cases. Several reports of new cases and deaths are also coming in from various parts of the country. Kashmir reported first death today as 65-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away. The Maharashtra tally has reached 121, including three deaths. Gujarat too has reported three deaths. Delhi has also seen the number going up to 36, while one patient has died so far.

12.55 PM: Won't shut clinics

The Delhi CM says unfortunately, a Mohalla clinic doctor is tested positive, but Delhi govt won't shut clinics as this would cause lot of inconvenience to people. "Mohalla clinic will remain open. We will ensure safety of all Doctors and their tests will be done regularly," says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

12.49 PM: Essential supplies stores to be allowed to operate 24*7 in Delhi

12.44 PM: Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 20

Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with five more patients in Indore hospitals testing coronavirus positive, health officials said on Thursday. The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said. Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said.

12.41 PM: Warm, humid weather linked to slower COVID-19 transmission: MIT

A warm and humid weather is linked to slower spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a study which suggests that Asian countries experiencing monsoon may experience lesser transmission of the virus. The scientists, including Qasim Bukhari from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, assessed data on the number of COVID-19 infections in different parts of the world and compared it with two parameters of weather from all the regions -- temperature and humidity. The findings, described in SSRN repository, show that 90 per cent of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, transmissions until March 22, 2020, have occurred in regions with temperature between 3 and 17 degrees Celsius. - PTI

12.35 PM: Nirmala Sitharmaan to address media today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 1 pm on Thursday. The Finance Minister is expected to announce a much-anticipated relief package for the coronavirus-hit economy.

12.30 PM: Mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi tests positive

According to news agency ANI, the Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate has ordered that all those who visited the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 must practice home quarantine for the next 15 days. The magistrate also asked these people to immediately contact the control room if they start to display any symptoms of the coronavirus.

12.22 PM: 800 quarantined in Delhi's Maujpur area

Around 800 people have been quarantined in Delhi's densely populated Maujpur area after a Mohalla Clinic doctor was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told NDTV these people had been kept in isolation for 14 days.

Along with the doctor, who had a travel history to Saudi Arabia, his wife and a teenager daughter also tested positive

12.14 PM: Karnataka issues warning to landlords

Karnataka government has warned strict penal action against landlords or house-owners under provisions of law for forcing doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals to vacate their rented residences citing COVID-19 spread through them as the reason. Stating that lot of complaints have been received in this regard, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department Jawaid Akhtar said such behaviour amounted to obstructing public servantin discharging their duties.

12.13 PM: 48 people quarantined in Kashmir

Forty-eight people, who had come in contact with the first coronavirus fatality in Kashmir, are in quarantine and authorities are in touch with the states visited by the man to track those who may have been infected by him, an official said on Thursday. The 65-year-old man, hailing from Hyderpora area of the city here, died on Thursday morning -- becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

12.09 PM: Defer all EMIs for 6 months: Sonia Gandhi

"Centre might consider deferring all EMIs for 6 months; interest charged by banks for this period may consequently be waived. All loan installment deductions from salaries of government employees may also be deferred for six months," says Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, in her letter, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11.59 AM: Here's the list of government laboratories approved by ICMR to test covid-19.

11.52 AM: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting measures that can be taken during the lockdown.

11.35 AM: Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Till now, 43 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Gujarat, including 3 deaths. These include a 85-year-old woman who had a travel history to Saudi Arabia and had comorbid conditions and a 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar who also had comorbid conditions due to coronavirus: State Health Department.

11.34 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chiefs of Army and Navy on the Ministry's preparedness for tackling COVID-19.

11.30 AM: Indian students currently in Pakistan should observe precautions against COVID-19 and stay safe. They may contact High Commission at 03028514549: High Commission of India, Islamabad.

11.20 AM: DPIIT sets up a control room

DPIIT sets up a control room to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, and delivery of essential commodities. "In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to the Department at the following telephone number/ email:- 91 11 23062487 and controlroom-dpiit@gov.in," he added.

11.11 AM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

Positive cases in Delhi have risen to 36. "A mohalla clinic doctor and 4 others have tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter are also among those who tested positive," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

11.08 AM: Daily wage workers leave for their native places

Daily wage workers walk near Delhi-Ghazipur border for their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. A woman says, "We have no money left as we don't get any work here. What shall we eat? If we would not leave the city, we would die of hunger".

10.50 SM: Death toll rises to 13 in India; cases soars to 649

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of COVID-19 positive cases have climbed to 649 in India. Outof 649 cases, 593 are active cases and 42 have been cured or discharged. Toll rises to 13, as of March 26.

10.45AM: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that a total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor, have been quarantined for 14 days

10.36 AM: Health Ministry Update

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

10.35 AM: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Another coronavirus death reported in Maharashtra. Two new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mumbai and Thane. Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124. The total number of coronavirus deaths in India now stands at 15.

10.30 AM: Kashmir reports first COVID-19 death

Kashmir sees first death as 65-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Srinagar.

10.15 AM: New cases in UP

A 21-year-old woman (whose parents tested positive), a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33 year-old woman and a 39 year-old man have been tested positive for Coronavirus: Dr Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University.

10.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Two fresh cases of COVID-19, including a three-year-old boy, have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 41, according to a government bulletin on Wednesday. The other case is a 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad city who is "the family/primary contact of a previous positive case", it said. The woman "does not have any history of international travel. She is presently admitted and stable. She is a contact of another patient in Telangana," the bulletin said.

9.44 AM: Extensive testing, isolating cases and contact tracing must: Chetan Bhagat

A lockdown only buys time, while other steps are must to prevent spread post lockdown, says author Chetan Bhagat. "Are their numbers/addresses/methods on how daily wage labor is getting their payments from states? Or is it automatic. Please do share the process. Will help spread and encourage others to," asks Bhagat.

9.43 PM: US Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill

US Senate overwhelmingly backs $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 96-0, sending it to the House of Representatives. - Reuters

9.42 AM: Private hospitals to start treating patients from today

Private hospitals will start treatment of COVID-19 patients from today. The government has roped in private hospital to contain the deadly virus outbreak in India.

9.41 AM: Watch a British woman taking self-isolation "very seriously"

9.40 AM: PM Modi dials Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in adequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on global economy. They stressed the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20.

9.35 AM: Attack the coronavirus together: WHO

"To slow the spread of #COVID19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the #coronavirus. You've created a 2nd window of opportunity," says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

9.32 AM: Bihar Covid19 lockdown status on March 25

Fine imposed: Rs 15,87,800

FIR registered: 41

Seizure of vehicles: 531

Arrest: 9

9.30 AM: Where does India's health infrastructure stands? Checkout this infographic

9.25 AM: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor tests positive

A mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi's Mohanpuri area in Maujpur has tested positive for coronavirus. The administration has issued a notice, asking all who visited the mohalla clinic between March 12 and 18 to self-quarantine for 15 days.

9.20 AM: The Resident Doctors' Association of Punjab writes to Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh; says no mask, sanitisers, gloves available, let alone PPE kits for those working in emergency.

9.15 AM: Current tally in India (as on March 25, 06:45 PM)

Total cases: 563

Foreigners: 43

Discharged/cured: 43

Deaths: 10

9.05 AM: Nobody will starve in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Nobody will starve in Kerala, says state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "No family will starve. Every panchayat will have a community kitchen. People might be reluctant to contact individuals for food. So there will be a service phone number. If anyone calls that number, food will be delivered," he maintains.

9.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 606, including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths, according to the Ministry Health and Family Affairs data (as on March 25, 06:45 PM).

8.45 AM: Coronavirus cases in United Kingdom

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom has risen to 463 as on Mar 25, the British government said. The total number of positive cases in the country right now is 9,529.

8.41 AM: Covid-19 cases in Thailand and South Korea

Thailand recorded 107 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 934, while South Korea's tally rose to 9,137 with 100 new infections.

8.40 AM: Coronavirus death toll in United States

Nationwide, more than 53,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that is particularly perilous to the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions, with at least 730 deaths. World Health Organisation officials have said the United States could become the global epicenter of the pandemic, which first emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. - Reuters

8.30 AM: Italy coronavirus death toll reaches 7,503

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 683 to 7,503, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, a decline in the daily tally of fatalities following a spike the day before. On Tuesday 743 people died. That followed 602 deaths on Monday, 650 on Sunday and a record of 793 on Saturday - the highest daily figure since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 74,386 from a previous 69,176, the Civil Protection Agency said. - Reuters

8.15 AM: Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

Spain struggled to cope on Wednesday with a mounting coronavirus crisis as its death toll exceeded China's with another 738 lives lost in a single day, and a third senior government minister was diagnosed with the virus. With 3,434 fatalities, Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy's 6,820. Nursing homes across the country have been overwhelmed and a skating rink in Madrid has been turned into a makeshift morgue. - Reuters

8.00 AM: No new local coronavirus case in China

Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections. A total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported, China's National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 81,285. The commission reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day. - Reuters