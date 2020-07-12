Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa declared containment area, sealed

After actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, their residence Jalsa was visited by BMC workers who carried out sanitisation work. Jalsa has been sealed and declared a containment area. Both the actors have been admitted to the hospital.

However, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have been tested negative for the virus.

Nanavati Hospital where the actors are admitted have issued a statement and said that they are stable. "Mr Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter," it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has tightened security outside the hospital as well as outside Jalsa. "We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

On Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that they were tested positive. Amitabh Bachchan urged people who had met him recently to get themselves tested.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic," said Abhishek Bachchan.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus; admitted in Nanavati hospital