Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus; admitted in Nanavati hospital

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He had been admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. In a tweet on his official handle, Bachchan said: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video as the theatres remain closed due to coronavirus pandemic. He is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but was unable to shoot because of government's directive that people older than 65 years should remain indoors.