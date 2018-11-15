Deepika, Ranveer say no to wedding gifts, ask guests to donate to her charity instead

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is all anyone would talk about now. And why not, fans have been waiting for the couple to get married for years. The couple's Lake Como wedding is befitting the wait - from the luxurious villa and the colour-coordinated attires to the sought-after destination, it seems nothing short of perfect.

To make the wedding more special, the couple has asked their guests to not get them any gifts. Instead, they have said that they would appreciate if their guests made donations to her NGO - The Live Love Laugh Foundation that seeks to help people with mental illness. The NGO was founded by Deepika Padukone after she spoke out about fighting with depression in 2015.

"The bride and groom have requested the guests to not shower them with gifts. If they wish to give them anything, they've requested that donations be made to Deepika's foundation that actively works towards creating awareness and removing the stigma around depression. Both Ranveer and Deepika are deeply committed to the cause and want to involve all their guests in the good deed," said a source as mentioned in a report in Mid-Day.

The couple picked Italy's Laka Como as the wedding destination. Deepika-Ranveer tied the knot as per Konkani rituals on November 14 and will follow it up with another round of rituals in Sindhi style. The Lake Como wedding is a close-knit affair with very close friends and family in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan are amongst the few guests invited from the film industry.

The wedding will be followed by two receptions.

The first reception will be held on November 21 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Bengaluru. Deepika Padukone's parents have booked the Leela Palace's ballroom for the occasion. Close friends and extended family members will be invited for this event. The second reception will be held on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Film industry members and Bollywood celebrities will be invited for this event.