Deepika-Ranveer wedding: Couple ties the knot, guests arrive in boats; check details

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding is currently underway. The couple had zeroed in on Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello for the wedding rituals. Only 30-40 guests have been invited to the wedding. Guests made their way in batches of 8-10 on boats.

The couple tied the knot as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which will be followed by another round of rituals as per Sindhi customs on November 15. The bride has picked a red and golden lehenga by Sabyasachi for the Sindhi wedding. Deepika has zeroed in on a gold and white silk saree for the November 14 rituals.

"The bridal lehenga will be a vibrant red with intricate threadwork; it will bear the designer's signature touch. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in a kanjeevaram sherwani with equally delicate threadwork," a source told India Today.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is present at the wedding, will take care of the finer details of the bride and groom's attires during the main events on both the days.

The couple has also hired the same wedding-photographer who captured Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Italian wedding. Vishal Punjabi, the founder of The Wedding Filmer confirmed the same on his Instagram where he shared a picture from Lake Como.

Icing on the cake was reserved by the couple's families who surprised Deepika-Ranveer with guitar renditions of the couple's songs together.

Meanwhile, high-security has made the wedding venue a fortress. Only guests with wrist bands are allowed inside the venue. Additionally, stickers are being put on lenses of phone cameras.

The couple will throw a lavish luncheon and party after the wedding.