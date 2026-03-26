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'Dhurandhar 2': 'Deliberate act of misrepresentation,' says Aditya Dhar on images of Ranveer Singh smoking with turban

'Dhurandhar 2': 'Deliberate act of misrepresentation,' says Aditya Dhar on images of Ranveer Singh smoking with turban

Dhar warned that such manipulation of images would be "dealt with firmly" and urged audiences to rely only on official content.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 26, 2026 10:31 AM IST
'Dhurandhar 2': 'Deliberate act of misrepresentation,' says Aditya Dhar on images of Ranveer Singh smoking with turbanHe urged viewers to watch the film as intended and not fall for AI-generated misinformation circulated with ulterior motives.
SUMMARY
  • Aditya Dhar calls circulated images showing Ranveer Singh smoking with turban false and fabricated
  • Dhar urges audiences to rely only on official content and warns against manipulation
  • Police complaint filed over doctored image of Ranveer Singh's character

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday denied circulating images showing Ranveer Singh's character smoking while wearing a turban, calling them "completely untrue" and fabricated to create mischief. Dhar warned that such manipulation of images would be "dealt with firmly" and urged audiences to rely only on official content.

Expressing gratitude for the success of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," the second part of his espionage saga, Dhar acknowledged the overwhelming love the film has received across India and worldwide.

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He said, "However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives."

"One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief," Dhar added.

The statement follows a police complaint filed against the makers and actor over the image showing Ranveer Singh's character smoking with a turban.

Dhar emphasised his respect for the Sikh community, stating, "I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community. And every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest."

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He urged viewers to watch the film as intended and not fall for AI-generated misinformation circulated with ulterior motives.

A Mumbai-based Sikh organisation had objected to images of Ranveer's character smoking while wearing a turban, as well as a scene where R Madhavan's character recites verses from Guru Granth Sahib, allegedly while smoking.

Madhavan clarified on Wednesday that Dhar was careful during filming, and his character puts out the cigarette before reciting the lines.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge," released on March 19, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, according to industry tracking site Sacnilk. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film follows Dhar's 2025 release "Dhurandhar," which earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

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The sequel traces the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld, exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a covert operative.

Published on: Mar 26, 2026 10:30 AM IST
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