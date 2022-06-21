'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran starrer to release on November 18

Ajay Devgn will be back on the big screen with the release of his upcoming film Drishyam 2. The thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Tabu, will release in theatres on November 18, 2022. Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be reprise the roles of Vijay Salgaonkar and Nandini Salgaonkar in the film. The two actors played husband and wife in Drishyam.



Ajay Devgn took to Twitter announcing the release date. "Attention! ⚠️ #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022," he wrote.

Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam is a thriller that deals with the story of a cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. The second part is releasing after

The movie is Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February last year. The story around a family of four and how their lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar. Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana are the co-producers. The thriller is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

