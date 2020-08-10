Former Miss India World Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Actress and former Miss India World Natasha Suri has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. She went to Pune earlier this month and fell sick after returning to Mumbai. "I had gone to Pune taking all the necessary precautions. When I came back, on August 3, I fell sick. I had fever, sore throat so I got myself tested and it turned out COVID-19 positive," the actress said.

Suri also mentioned that she is strictly quarantining at home and taking necessary medications. Her grandmother and sister have also been tested for coronavirus but their reports are still awaited.

The actress will have to skip the promotional events around her upcoming MX Player series Dangerous, which also stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. She further stated, "we were all gearing up for the promotions but now I won' t be able to participate. I was looking forward to it because we had worked so hard for the project. There were things that were planned but nothing can be done now."

Her upcoming MX Player series, Dangerous, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, is all set to premiere on August 14.

