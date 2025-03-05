From 'Nadaaniyan' to 'Thandel': Exciting OTT releases to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & more

This week, streaming platforms are packed with fresh content, offering everything from high-stakes thrillers to heartwarming romances.

Whether you're into Marvel action, gripping crime dramas, or laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone. Highlights include the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, the rom-com Picture This, and the real-life-inspired drama Thandel. Here’s your guide:

Top OTT releases this week

Daredevil: Born Again – March 4 (JioHotstar)

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, in this nine-episode series. Facing off against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who is running for mayor of New York City, Murdock must navigate escalating dangers in Hell’s Kitchen.

Picture This – March 6 (Prime Video)

Simone Ashley stars as Pia, a photographer in London whose family takes matchmaking into their own hands after a guru predicts she’ll meet her true love within five dates. Chaos ensues when her ex-boyfriend reappears, making this rom-com a must-watch.

Plankton: The Movie – March 7 (Netflix)

In this SpongeBob spin-off, Plankton is forced to team up with SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks to stop his wife, Karen, from taking over the world. Expect classic underwater antics and nostalgia-packed fun.

Nadaaniyan – March 7 (Netflix)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in this college romance where a fake relationship, initiated for money, turns into something real—leading to unexpected emotions and chaos.

Dupahiya – March 7 (Prime Video)

Set in Bihar, this film follows the story of a stolen red motorbike, a dowry dispute, and a village determined to maintain its crime-free reputation. Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, Dupahiya blends comedy and drama in an intriguing tale.

Game Changer (Hindi) – March 7 (ZEE5-OTTplay Premium)

Ram Charan leads this political drama as an officer fighting against corruption. His mission? To bring down a power-hungry politician bent on becoming Chief Minister.

Thandel – March 7 (Netflix)

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi star in this real-life-inspired drama about 22 Indian fishermen captured in international waters. Expect intense action and emotional storytelling.

Rekhachithram – March 7 (SonyLIV-OTTplay Premium)

A suspended police officer gets a shot at redemption when tasked with solving a murder mystery. A treat for crime-thriller lovers.

The Waking of a Nation – March 7 (SonyLIV-OTTplay Premium)

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, this courtroom drama follows a lawyer’s fight against colonial injustice, featuring Taaruk Raina and Sahil Mehta.

Thugesh Vs The World – March 7 (JioHotstar)

YouTuber Thugesh (Mahesh Keshwala) takes centre stage in this comedy series, exploring his rise in the digital world with a mix of humour and real-life experiences.