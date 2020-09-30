'From village clown to front row of London fashion week': Kangana Ranaut shares journey

Kangana Ranaut decided to tread the memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood. In her post Ranaut highlighted the long road from being considered the 'village clown' to gracing the front rows of international fashion weeks. In this tweet, she not only talked about her transformation but also the realization that fashion is 'nothing but freedom of expression'.

The first image shared by Kangana is from her childhood wherein she can be seen wearing a knee-length dress combined with a string of pearls around her neck and thigh high socks and heels. The second picture is a closeup of the actress as an adult while the third picture features her sitting in the front row at a fashion week.

While sharing these images, Ranaut tweeted, "When I was a little girl, I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York fashion weeks, I realized fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."



In the recent past, Kangana has also supported local weavers as on the occasion of the National Handloom Day in August, she was among those actors who urged their followers to be 'vocal for local'.

Ranaut was spotted wearing a local saree worth Rs 600 that she had purchased from Kolkata. This picture was shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel who tweeted, "On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them #Indianweavers".