Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya caught in a messy love triangle

The trailer for Deepika Padukone's latest movie Gehraiyaan has been released today on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. The teaser of the much-awaited film was released on January 5, which also happens to be Deepika Padukone's birthday.

The film, directed by Shakun Batra, features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. This film also stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Dhairya Karwa and Rajat Kapur in significant roles. This film has been bankrolled jointly by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films.

The two minute 34 second-long trailer shows Deepika Padukone saying, "I don't like being at home. I feel so stuck" and progresses to show an argument between Deepika and her boyfriend Karan, played by Dhairya Karwa argue. Going by the trailer, Deepika and Ananya play cousins - Tia and Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Tia's fiancée Zain.

The Deepika Padukone-starrer was slated to release in February 2021 but got delayed due to the novel coronavirus crisis. "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real and honest observation of modern relationships and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story," Karan Johar said on Shakun Batra's direction in the film. This is Dharma Production's second collaboration with Amazon Prime Video after Shershaah.

