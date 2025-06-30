Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3, stating that all issues have been resolved. In a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh clarified that there is no controversy surrounding the film. He emphasised the responsibility towards the audience, saying that when people love something deeply, creators must be extra careful and deliver quality work.

Paresh expressed his wish for everyone to come together and work hard on the project. He mentioned that the film was always going to happen but required some fine-tuning among the team. He acknowledged the creativity and long-standing friendship between the director Priyadarshan, and actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

“There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do," Rawal said.

The actor added, “So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now.”

The actor had earlier stepped away from the film, which sparked reports of creative differences. However, Paresh clarified on social media that his decision was not due to any disagreement with the filmmaker and expressed his respect and faith in Priyadarshan.

Following Paresh Rawal's exit, Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the film, reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. Akshay's production house claimed to have paid Paresh Rs 11 lakh as partial payment and stated that the actor had already shot promotional material. Paresh’s legal team responded by returning the amount with interest and sent a formal reply to address the matter.

Despite the legal dispute, Akshay Kumar defended Paresh Rawal at the trailer launch of Housefull 5. He criticised fans who called Paresh "foolish" for leaving Hera Pheri 3, calling such remarks inappropriate. Akshay highlighted their 30-35 years of friendship and praised Paresh as a great actor. He added that the issue is serious and will be resolved through the court.