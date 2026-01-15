'High Court will decide expeditiously': SC refuses to entertain Jana Nayagan producer's plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by KVN Productions, the production house behind Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, seeking clearance in connection with the film's postponement. The film was deferred from its original release date of January 9 after the makers were unable to get a censor certificate.

Advertisement

In its order, the top court directed the petitioner to move back to the Madras High Court, adding that the matter must be raised before the High Court's division bench.

Appearing for KVN Productions, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the producer had "lost everything and has been ruined" due to the delay in the film's release. The court questioned the film producers on why they did not give the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC sufficient time to file its response.

The producers urged the court to direct the Madras High Court to hear their appeal by January 20. The top court then asked the High Court to attempt to decide the appeal on January 20, saying that it would not interfere in the matter.

Advertisement

"The High Court will decide the matter expeditiously," the bench observed.

Previously, the Supreme Court slammed the makers for showing a "false sense of urgency," while ordering the CBFC to hold up the certificate till the matter is heard fully.

On January 9, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's film, leaving the film in limbo. The bench observed that the CBFC should have been given a fair amount of time to oppose the film's release.

“At least two-three days should have been given to the board,” the bench said in court during the second hearing. The bench further questioned the makers for fixing a release date before even receiving the certificate. "You can't fix a date and put pressure on the system," the bench told the film's producers.

Advertisement

Rohatgi told the court that a single board member raised a complaint despite a certification panel reviewing the film, adding that Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release on January 9. Responding to this, the High Court said, "You are creating an urgency and putting pressure on court."

Jana Nayagan, being touted as Thalapathy Vijay's last film before his full-fledged entry into politics, ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification in time.