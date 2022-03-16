Holi OTT Releases: 5 upcoming web series, films to watch this week 

Holi is just around the corner and as the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 18, audiences look forward to adding a flavour of entertainment, and the OTT world is offering some exciting web series and movies to watch over the long weekend.







Heres' the list:

Eternally Confused and Eager for love

Platform: Netflix, Release Date: March 18, 2022

The first season of ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for love’ is a story of a confused twenty-four-year-old boy who makes all the wrong decisions in the hope of finding love. It comes under the genre of Comedy and Romance. The series stars Vihan Samat and Jim Sarbh with other actors.



Bloody Brothers

Platform: Zee5, Release Date: March 18, 2022

‘Bloody Brother’ is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment. The web series falls under the Crime and Drama category. It stars Jaideep Ahalawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Shruti Seth in the lead roles.



Bachchan Pandey

Platform: Box office, Release Date: March 18,2022

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will release in theatres. It is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil crime comedy film ‘Jigarthanda’. The OTT right of the film has been sold to Amazon Prime Video. However, the OTT release date is yet to be announced.

Jalsa

Platform: Amazon Prime, Release Date: March 18, 2022

Jalsa starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah is directed by Suresh Triveni and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharam and Suresh Triveni. The story revolves around a journalist and her cook who are caught in a conflict.

Windfall

Platform: Netflix, Release Date: March 18, 2022

Windfall falls under the crime, drama, and thriller genre. The film stars Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons in the lead roles. According to Netflix, the story depicts a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home.

