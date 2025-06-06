Akshay Kumar's latest film Housefull 5 hit theatres amid much excitement from fans and cinephiles on Friday morning. After the film's first day first shows were over, social media users were quick to share their experience of watching the film.

The film has opened to mixed reviews at the box office, with users saying that the jokes feel like recycled WhatsApp forwards. Other users even said that the film's plot felt a bit cluttered due to the presence of too many actors.

Film trade analyst Nishit Shaw called the film a decent entertainer which suffers from cringe overload.

"#Housefull5 is a DECENT ENTERTAINER with some funny moments & too much cringe. Comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea and hence only #AkshayKumar & #RiteishDeshmukh get it right. Other performances are awful, loud——everyone goes overboard," Shaw wrote. He even said that Abhishek Bachchan comes across the "weakest performer" in the film.

A social media user commented: "Housefull 5 is a chaotic, laugh-out-loud riot! Akshay Kumar & ensemble shine in this murder mystery comedy with dual climaxes. Over-the-top humor & a stellar cast make it a fun ride, though the plot can feel cluttered. Perfect for fans of the franchise!"

Some users found the film to be a fun ride, with great performances from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. "Housefull 5 is an awesome entertainment from start to finish, it's full of laughter, energy and classic Akshay Kumar and all actors. Family audience will enjoy," a user wrote.

A cinephile gave the movie a two-star rating and called it a "cheap, loud, and vulgar film with barely any real entertainment."

"#Housefull5 is a CHEAP, LOUD, and VULGAR film with barely any real ENTERTAINMENT! Most jokes feel like recycled WhatsApp forwards that doesn’t LAND And yes FAMILIES should definitely SKIP this one. Trust me, you’ll thank me later ! #AkshayKumar tries his best, but the script and low-level comedy don’t suit his presence ! The rest of the cast adds no value, and the actresses are just eye candy with zero acting scope (sic)," the user wrote.

A netizen commented: "Non-stop laughs, suspense and a wild mystery! Every character shined, twist in every scene... Teamwork created a buzz, climax silenced everyone!"

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The film focuses on several imposters who claim to be the son of a deceased billionaire to compete for his fortune aboard a cruise ship.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar in significant roles.